Delhi Metro to begin services at 4 am today

In order to facilitate polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am today.

"In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 AM on February 8, 2020. Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 AM. Normal services will resume thereafter," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The polling for the assembly elections in Delhi will take place today while the counting of votes will be on February 11. (ANI)

