Iowa Democratic Party will assign delegates over weekend

The Iowa Democratic Party will allocate national delegates over the weekend based on the results of the Midwestern state's presidential nomination contest held earlier this week, a state party leader said.

"We allocate the national delegates and we'll be doing that over the weekend," Iowa Democratic Party leader Troy Price said on Friday at a news conference, adding that the party would hold another news conference on Monday afternoon.

