Security tightened in Delhi for Assembly polls

As many as 190 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the Delhi Assembly election today. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel are deployed at polling booths across the national capital. "We have 190 companies of CAPF, who are regularly patrolling to ensure peace and tranquillity in the city," Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner, Intelligence, Delhi Police, told ANI earlier.

The seven main divisions of CAPF are Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guards (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Also, there would be additional staff from the PCR, Traffic, and Communication in addition to the staff deployed to man the polling booths.

All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh have been declared 'critical' by Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). It is to be noted that during the 2019 General Elections, 47 companies of CAPF were deployed.The Delhi Assembly election has seen an escalation in CAPF deployment almost four times making it 190 companies.

A total number of 3,141 critical polling stations have been identified along with 144 vulnerable polling stations and 102 expenditure sensitive pockets. Campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls came to a close on Thursday putting an end to rallies and road-shows by leaders of different parties.

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly will begin at 8 am. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening. In the last elections, the AAP had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 seats. The BJP had won 3. The Congress didn't open its account.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term.Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to return to power by cashing in on the aura of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hard work done by Home Minister Amit Shah along with party chief JP Nadda. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, is hoping for a revival.

The political heavyweights are trying their luck from their old turfs. Chief Minister Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi seat. BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav against him while Congress has fielded Romesh Sabbarwal from the seat. AAP's Dilip Pandey is contesting from Timarpur, Atishi from Kalkaji, Raghav Chadha from Rajender Nagar.

BJP has fielded Vijender Gupta from Rohini. Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra is the BJP candidate from Model Town in this election. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a BJP candidate from Hari Nagar. Congress has fielded Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. Former AAP leader Alka Lamba is a Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk. Haroon Yusuf is contesting from Ballimaran.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election. Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382, there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters.

As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations. This time, 2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100. The oldest voter is 110-year-old Kalitara Mandal, resident of Greater Kailash.

