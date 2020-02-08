Delhi polls: Cong chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul cast vote
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cast their vote for the Delhi Assembly elections. Sonia Gandhi, who was unwell and discharged from a hospital here this week, voted at the Nirman Bhavan polling station.
She was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Rahul Gandhi cast his vote at the NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane.
