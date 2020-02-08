Delhi Assembly polls: Women politicians exercise their franchise

Politicians cutting across parties and political ideologies, thronged the polling booths to exercise their democratic franchise on Saturday, as 70 assembly constituencies of the national capital went to vote. CPM leader Brinda Karat, Congress candidate from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency, Alka Lamba and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi cast their votes at respective polling booths.

Karat and Lamba polled their votes at St Columbus School, AG Gopalan Road and at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension respectively. Lamba is up against Prahlad Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP's Suman Gupta.

While speaking to ANI after coming out of the polling booth, Karat said that there are two paths in Delhi, one of destruction, partition, hatred and another path is for goodwill and development. "I was very clear that the kind of polarization and hate politics which we saw has to be defeated in Delhi. I am absolutely certain that the people of Delhi are going to give a befitting response to the people sitting at the top and those misusing power," said Karat.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also cast her vote at a polling station in South Extension Part-II, whereas BJP leader and member of parliament Maneka Gandhi too exercised her franchise earlier today. The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today from 8 am.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. The Congress didn't open its account. (ANI)

