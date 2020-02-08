Those shouting 'kagaz nahin dikhayenge' will be defeated in Delhi: Ram Lal

Taking a swipe at those protesting against CAA-NRC, senior RSS functionary Ram Lal on Saturday said those shouting "kagaz nahin dikhayenge" would be defeated in the Delhi assembly election as he appealed to people to show documents while voting. Talking to reporters after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan, Lal asked voters to keep in mind who can make Delhi the best capital city in the world.

Hundreds of people, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in many areas across the country, often raise the slogan of "kagaz nahi dikhayenge" (we will not show show documents. "My message to the voters is 'aaj apna kagaz jaroor lekar jayen. Kagaz jaroor dikhayen' (Today, take your document along with you and show your document)," Lal said.

In Delhi, there will be a government which can coordinate with the Centre, Lal, who was in the BJP till last year, said. "Today, mentality of not showing documents will be defeated and (those ready to) show documents will win," he said.

Senior BJP leader Shyam Jaju said that voters will teach a lesson to those who allegedly funded the anti-CAA protest in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and those who supported it. "Aam Aadmi Party's Amanatullah Khan funded Shaheen Bagh and Delhi's Deputy CM supported it...They have done nothing to lift the blockade (at Shaheen Bagh)," Jaju told reporters.

Responding to AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that no one in the BJP was worthy of becoming the CM, Jaju said, "We have no dearth of chief ministerial candidates. We will declare our CM face at the right time." AAP candidate from Chandni Chowk Prahalad Sahni said that vote is being cast on the development plank, asserting that the Shaheen Bagh issue has no impact in the Delhi assembly elections.

Counting of votes will take place on February 11. West Delhi MP and senior BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that he is confident that after a long gap, the Bharatiya Janata Party will be victorious in Delhi this time.

Dilbar Singh Chauhan, who lives in Maulana Azad Medical College Campus, said that nationalism is a commitment, which is in his blood. "But, vote should be cast on the issue of development. Today, the voter doesn't get swayed by the Hindu-Muslim politics. I know what is good for my family, kids... if we don't vote for development now, our kids will suffer in the future," Chauhan said.

