Polling in Delhi picks up pace, 30.18 pc turnout recorded till 3 pm

Polling for the Delhi Assembly polls is slowly picking up as 30.18 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app. Earlier, a turnout of 15.57 per cent was recorded till noon as polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election. Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters.

As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

