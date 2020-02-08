Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polling in Delhi picks up pace, 30.18 pc turnout recorded till 3 pm

Polling for the Delhi Assembly polls is slowly picking up as 30.18 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 15:36 IST
Polling in Delhi picks up pace, 30.18 pc turnout recorded till 3 pm
A visual from a polling booth in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Polling for the Delhi Assembly polls is slowly picking up as 30.18 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app. Earlier, a turnout of 15.57 per cent was recorded till noon as polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election. Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters.

As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Defensive part of my game improved after playing for Mumbai City FC: Borges

India international footballer Rowllin Borges on Saturday said that defensive part of his game has improved after playing for Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC this season. This is my first season with him Mumbai coach Jorge Cost...

Five Brits test positive for coronavirus in France

Five British nationals including a child have tested positive for the new coronavirus in France, the health minister said Saturday, adding that they had all been staying at the same ski chalet. France has now detected a total of 11 cases of...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The death toll in mainland China rose by 86 to 722 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is likely to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome SARS. Here are the latest de...

Khamenei says Iran must become strong to end 'enemy threat'

Irans supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that the Islamic republic must become strong enough to ward off the enemys threats and prevent a war. Khamenei also said Iran had a strong air force despite decades of US pressure an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020