Posters claiming Akhilesh Yadav 'missing' plastered in UP's Azamgarh

  • Azamgarh
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 21:36 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 21:36 IST
"Missing" posters of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have been plastered in his parliamentary constituency of Azamgarh questioning the MP's absence in the wake of police action on women protesting against the CAA and NRC. Put up by the minority cell of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, the posters showing Yadav with a black band on his mouth, have come up in different parts of the the city including the Civil Lines area.

Leader of Congress minority cell, Nadeem said, "The SP leader claims to be a well-wisher of Muslims but has confined himself to merely tweeting on the police action on the woman protesters." He claimed that Yadav has not visited Azamgarh ever since the general election concluded last year.

In Bilariaganj area of the city, several Muslim women had started a protest at Maulana Johar park on Tuesday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) but were forcibly removed by police. An FIR was registered against 35 named and over 100 unidentified people involved in the protests. Of them, 20 people were arrested, police had said.

