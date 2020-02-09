Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Biden, a presidential frontrunner in trouble

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Hampshire
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 15:47 IST
Joe Biden, a presidential frontrunner in trouble
Former Vice President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a drubbing in Iowa and bizarrely conceding he will likely lose New Hampshire's Democratic primary next Tuesday, Joe Biden is under immense pressure to turn his floundering US presidential campaign around. The popular former US vice president has been the national frontrunner for more than a year, but his enviable position is increasingly under threat, and rivals -- including a socialist-leaning senator and a small-city mayor -- smell blood in the water.

The 77-year-old moderate is being eclipsed on the campaign trail by mostly younger candidates with sharper stump speeches, more hustle, and telegenic debate performances. An average of polling in New Hampshire, which votes Tuesday in the first-in-the-nation primary (following Iowa's troubled caucuses this past week), shows Biden plunging from first place to third, behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

"To not be concerned I think would be foolish," acknowledged Biden-backer Will Johnson, a 23-year-old law student from northern Pittsburgh, said in one of several conversations voters had with AFP about the candidate. "Hopefully a more concerted effort is made by the campaign to really push out the vote and get people to support Biden," he said, adding Biden was "the best shot we have" at defeating President Donald Trump in November.

The big crowds, however, are going to Buttigieg, 38, and Sanders, 78, the two candidates who won the most votes in Iowa and are leading in New Hampshire. Biden took a day off the trail Thursday, five days before the primary, to huddle with top advisors about the path forward.

But instead of coming out swinging at the start of the next day's debate, Biden committed a glaring unforced error. "I took a hit in Iowa, and I'll probably take one here," Biden said onstage, startling Johnson and other supporters who are looking for him to grab the reins, not admit defeat.

Biden, who passed a 2016 presidential run after his son Beau's death, has seen his path to this year's nomination transform into a rocky road. He and his other son Hunter were drawn into the Trump impeachment saga, with the president pressuring Ukraine to investigate them over Hunter's involvement with a Ukrainian energy firm while his father was vice president.

No evidence of wrongdoing has emerged. But Trump has blasted the Bidens as corrupt, and some Republicans have repeatedly labeled the younger Biden's board position as a conflict of interest. Biden's unsteady performance has put some in the Democratic establishment on edge.

Is the situation alarming? "Yeah," former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, who held a senior position in the Obama administration, told AFP. "If certain candidates repeatedly come in third or fourth, the reason -- the logic -- for staying in the race is very hard." After the debate, Biden's senior advisor Symone Sanders went into damage control.

"We know it might be an uphill battle but the reality is we are still in this race," she told reporters, noting how the demographics of the states that vote next are more representative of America's diversity than overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire. On Saturday Biden intensified his attacks on Buttigieg with a withering ad belittling his experience as a small-city mayor while touting his successes as vice president.

And he used his appearance at a Manchester theater to go after Sanders' political persuasion. If the senator wins the nomination, Biden said, every Democrat seeking election "will have to carry the label that Senator Sanders has chose for himself... 'Democratic socialist,'".

Reading his attack lines off a teleprompter, the event lacked spontaneity and grassroots appeal -- leaving some unconvinced. "I've always loved Joe Biden, but he has to prove himself to me," said Mary Aarons, a 61-year-old publishing executive and undecided voter.

"I feel like he's running so much on his past record... more than what he's going to do in the future," added Nicole Clegg, 45, a local schoolteacher who said she too was undecided. Senator Chris Coons, who has endorsed Biden, recalled that Bill Clinton "lost 10 out of the first 11 primaries" in 1992 before eventually winning the White House.

"This is not over," Coons said. Biden "is going to have to work harder and fight tougher and draw sharper distinctions, but he's ready and able to do that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Govt mulling new scheme for CAPF officers' test, might merge it with civil services exam

The Centre is planing to change the scheme of the UPSC test for recruitment of entry-level paramilitary forces officers and merging it with the civil services examination that selects IAS and IPS officers, officials said. A proposal in this...

Heart bleeds when blast incidents reported in Bengal: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday voiced concern over the recent cases of recovery of explosives, and said his heart bled every time incidents of blast were reported from any part of the state. Dhankhar also wondered how coul...

Laid foundation for a USD 5 trillion economy in budget, says

Laid foundation for a USD 5 trillion economy in budget, saysFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kolkata....

Wuhan repatriation flight lands back in Britain

A second and final flight repatriating British nationals from Wuhan in China, epicenter of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, landed on Sunday with more than 200 people on board. The chartered civilian aircraft left the capital of centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020