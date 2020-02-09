BJP hasn't put up 'no exit' board: Naqvi on Muslim leaders

In the wake of some Muslim leaders from Madhya Pradesh quitting the BJP in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said his party has not put up a board of "no exit" or "no entry". He said those who have misunderstandings about CAA should think with an open mind and get their misconceptions cleared as the new law is not a threat to any Indian citizen.

Talking to reporters here, Naqvi assured Indian Muslims that their citizenship was "100 percent protected". Asked about Muslim leaders from the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh quitting the BJP in protest against the CAA, Naqvi said, "The BJP is a big political party. The BJP has neither put up a board of 'no exit' nor of 'no entry'. People come to the BJP and those who don't want to stay in the party go away." To another question, the Union minister denied that the BJP failed to convince its Muslim leaders that the CAA was in the country's interest.

"We appeal to those having a misunderstanding about CAA to think with an open mind and clear their misconceptions. They should also think why a 'bogus bashing brigade' was spreading fake information about CAA to create an atmosphere of fear and confusion in a particular community," he said.

Notably, BJP's lone Muslim corporator Usman Patel in the saffron party-ruled Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday announced his resignation from the "changed" BJP, which he said was indulging in "politics of hate" over CAA. In a letter to the district BJP unit, Patel said he was resigning from all posts in the party with which he was associated for last 40 years.

Last month, at least 80 Muslim leaders of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh resigned from the party's primary membership in protest against the CAA, calling it a "divisive" measure. Naqvi said the new law was not a threat to any Indian citizen.

"The CAA has been passed by Parliament after a long process. Those who are spreading confusion about CAA also know that there will neither be any change in the new law nor would it be withdrawn," he said. "The President and Prime Minister have made it clear that there is no threat to the citizenship of any citizen of India due to CAA. I especially assure the Muslim community that the citizenship of Indian Muslims is 100 percent protected," the BJP leader said.

Targeting people opposing the new law, Naqvi said those raising questions about the citizenship of Indian Muslims are suffering from a "distorted mentality". "Such people are engaged in the sin and conspiracy of trying to keep a large section of society out of the path of progress," he added.

Prior to his interaction with media, Naqvi inaugurated the 'Hunar Haat' here organized by the Minority Affairs Ministry. Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon was also present on the occasion.

During the nine-day 'Hunar Haat', over 250 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from across the country will be putting up stalls to display their handicrafts.

