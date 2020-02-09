Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP hasn't put up 'no exit' board: Naqvi on Muslim leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 17:02 IST
BJP hasn't put up 'no exit' board: Naqvi on Muslim leaders
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of some Muslim leaders from Madhya Pradesh quitting the BJP in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said his party has not put up a board of "no exit" or "no entry". He said those who have misunderstandings about CAA should think with an open mind and get their misconceptions cleared as the new law is not a threat to any Indian citizen.

Talking to reporters here, Naqvi assured Indian Muslims that their citizenship was "100 percent protected". Asked about Muslim leaders from the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh quitting the BJP in protest against the CAA, Naqvi said, "The BJP is a big political party. The BJP has neither put up a board of 'no exit' nor of 'no entry'. People come to the BJP and those who don't want to stay in the party go away." To another question, the Union minister denied that the BJP failed to convince its Muslim leaders that the CAA was in the country's interest.

"We appeal to those having a misunderstanding about CAA to think with an open mind and clear their misconceptions. They should also think why a 'bogus bashing brigade' was spreading fake information about CAA to create an atmosphere of fear and confusion in a particular community," he said.

Notably, BJP's lone Muslim corporator Usman Patel in the saffron party-ruled Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday announced his resignation from the "changed" BJP, which he said was indulging in "politics of hate" over CAA. In a letter to the district BJP unit, Patel said he was resigning from all posts in the party with which he was associated for last 40 years.

Last month, at least 80 Muslim leaders of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh resigned from the party's primary membership in protest against the CAA, calling it a "divisive" measure. Naqvi said the new law was not a threat to any Indian citizen.

"The CAA has been passed by Parliament after a long process. Those who are spreading confusion about CAA also know that there will neither be any change in the new law nor would it be withdrawn," he said. "The President and Prime Minister have made it clear that there is no threat to the citizenship of any citizen of India due to CAA. I especially assure the Muslim community that the citizenship of Indian Muslims is 100 percent protected," the BJP leader said.

Targeting people opposing the new law, Naqvi said those raising questions about the citizenship of Indian Muslims are suffering from a "distorted mentality". "Such people are engaged in the sin and conspiracy of trying to keep a large section of society out of the path of progress," he added.

Prior to his interaction with media, Naqvi inaugurated the 'Hunar Haat' here organized by the Minority Affairs Ministry. Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon was also present on the occasion.

During the nine-day 'Hunar Haat', over 250 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from across the country will be putting up stalls to display their handicrafts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: DGCA suspends pre-flight alcohol test at Kerala airports

Aviation regulator DGCA has stopped the pre-flight breathalyzer BA test for the aircrew operating out of Keralas four airports during the next 15 days in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The breathalyzer BA test measures w...

Heart bleeds when blast incidents reported in Bengal: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday voiced concern over the recent cases of recovery of explosives and said his heart bled every time incidents of the blast were reported from any part of the state. Dhankhar also wondered how co...

Laid foundation for a USD 5 trillion economy in budget, says Sitharaman

Laid foundation for a USD 5 trillion economy in the budget, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kolkata....

Govt mulling new scheme for CAPF officers' test, might merge it with civil services exam

The Centre is planing to change the scheme of the UPSC test for recruitment of entry-level paramilitary forces officers and merging it with the civil services examination that selects IAS and IPS officers, officials said. A proposal in this...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020