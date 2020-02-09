62.59 pc voter turnout in Delhi election: Poll officials

The final voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59 percent, senior officials said on Sunday. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly were held on Saturday.

"The final voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 percent," a senior official in the Delhi CEO's office said. In the 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 67.47 percent.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party, which sought to retain power on the development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centered around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

