Heart bleeds when blast incidents reported in Bengal: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday voiced concern over the recent cases of recovery of explosives and said his heart bled every time incidents of the blast were reported from any part of the state. Dhankhar also wondered "how could elections be non- violent", under such circumstances.

Civic polls in Bengal are scheduled to be held later this year and Assembly elections are due in 2021. "Whenever there is a blast, my heart bleeds. It (blast) causes loss to people. How can elections be non- violent, with so much explosive stacked in various parts of the state," Dhankhar said on the sidelines of an event here.

Crude bombs were recently recovered from Birbhum and East Bardhaman districts in the state, while illegal fireworks, seized from manufacturing units in North 24 Parganas, went off on January 9, when police were making attempts to defuse them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

