U.S. President Trump to propose $4.8 trillion budget with large cuts in safety-nets

US President Donald Trump [File Image] Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump will release a $4.8 trillion budget on Monday that will propose steep cuts to social safety-net programs and foreign aid, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/37hXtbj on Sunday.

The budget will raise military spending by 0.3% to $740.5 billion for the fiscal year 2021, starting Oct. 1, the Journal reported, citing a senior Trump administration official.

It will also propose higher outlays for defense and veterans, according to the report.

