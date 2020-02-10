Azeri ruling party says it believes it has won election

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) party said it believed it had won a snap parliamentary election on Sunday.

"Exit poll results make us think that Yeni Azerbaijan got a majority of votes," the party said a statement on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.