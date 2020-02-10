Buttigieg edges past Sanders in Iowa's national delegate race
Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg narrowly beat rival Bernie Sanders in Iowa in the race for delegates, according to projected national delegate allocations released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday.
Updated results from last week's caucuses in the state showed Buttigieg with 14 delegates and Sanders with 12. Elizabeth Warren won eight delegates, Joe Biden won six and Amy Klobuchar got one.
