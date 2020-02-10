Preneet Kaur says nothing much for Congress in Delhi as exit polls predicts drubbing

Congress MP and wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur has said that there is nothing much for Congress in Delhi as the exit polls of the recent Assembly polls predicted another term of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "There is nothing much for Congress, as per exit polls it seems Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is forming government in Delhi," Kaur told reporters on Sunday when asked to comment on polls in the national capital.

Exit polls for the Delhi elections that concluded on Saturday evening predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some pollsters giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member Legislative Assembly. They also predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital. However, several Congress leaders including Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra dismissed such exit polls predictions.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

