Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outsiders entered the college, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in Lok Sabha on Gargi college incident

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in the Lok Sabha on Monday it has come to the government's notice that "some outsiders" had entered Delhi University's Gargi college where the incident of alleged sexual assault of student took place last week, and added that the college administration has been asked to look into the matter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 13:38 IST
Outsiders entered the college, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in Lok Sabha on Gargi college incident
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in the Lok Sabha on Monday it has come to the government's notice that "some outsiders" had entered Delhi University's Gargi college where the incident of alleged sexual assault of student took place last week, and added that the college administration has been asked to look into the matter. "It has come to our notice that some outsiders had entered the college, which is not right. The college administration has been asked to look into it," Pokhriyal said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has said that their team is present at Gargi College to check the CCTV footage as part of its probe into the matter of alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students in the college by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6. While speaking to ANI on Monday a woman student had said that over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate on February 6 and misbehaved with the women inside the campus.

"The three-day annual college fest began on February 4 and on February 6 over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate and came inside where the fest was being held. They started misbehaving with girls. Luckily nothing happened with me but my friends told me that those men groped them and much more," she said. "I have no idea if those girls have filed an FIR or not. The college principal is also not supporting us. A protest is also being staged in the college and the principal will also be coming here and I think she will be discussing about the incident with us," she added.

Speaking about the incident on Thursday, a second-year student had told ANI that the men who had entered the college groped the girls and made them uncomfortable. "Taking advantage of the crowd, the men followed girls everywhere and groped them. They made girls uncomfortable and showed us that they have control over us. They derived pleasure from it," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Praneeth & Co. eye medal, crucial points at Asia Team Championship

Unfazed by coronavirus fears, a full-strength Indian mens team has landed here to compete at the Asia Team Championships from Tuesday, eyeing a medal-winning performance which will give players crucial ranking points in the Olympic year. Th...

Govt has no plans to give permanent status to finance commission: Thakur

The government has no plans to give permanent status to the finance commission, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Monday. Currently, the government appoints finance commission for a fixed term.While replying to a question in the Lo...

Maha: Mumbai zoo to get two tigers from Aurangabad

A pair of tigers will be shifted from here to Mumbais Byculla Zoo on Tuesday, an official said. The pair of felines, named Shakti and Karishma, are currently lodged at Siddharth Garden and Zoo in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, its superinte...

Gauteng police arrest 780 suspects during crime combatting operation

Police in Gauteng arrested 780 suspects for various crimes during a multi-disciplinary crime combatting operation.In a statement, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said of the 780 suspects, 270 were arrested around Tshwane.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020