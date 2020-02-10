Left Menu
Misbehavior with women students at Gargi College extremely unfortunate: Kejriwal

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 10-02-2020 13:42 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said misbehavior with women students at Gargi College was "extremely unfortunate" and the accused must be given stringent punishment.

Scores of students of the all-women Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival.

"The misbehavior with our daughters at Gargi College is extremely unfortunate. This cannot be tolerated at all. The culprits should be given stringent punishment. It should be ensured that the children studying in our colleges are safe," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

