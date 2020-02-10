Left Menu
Ban burqa, terrorists use it to enter India, says Raghuraj Singh

Chairman of Committee of Building and Other Construction Workers, Labour Department Raghuraj Singh on Monday stoked controversy, while demanding that the Centre and the state government should impose a ban on 'burqa'.

  Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 10-02-2020 17:33 IST
  Created: 10-02-2020 17:33 IST
Raghuraj Singh speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chairman of Committee of Building and Other Construction Workers, Labour Department Raghuraj Singh on Monday stoked controversy, while demanding that the Centre and the state government should impose a ban on 'burqa'. "I demand the state and the Central governments to ban the burqa, as terrorists use the burqa to enter the country. Likewise, in Shaheen Bagh these days most of those wearing burqa is misusing it. Therefore, its usage should be stopped," Singh, who holds a Cabinet rank post in the UP government, told ANI here.

"The burqa is banned in Sri Lanka, China, Japan and America along with many other non-Muslim countries. To end terrorism, burqa must be banned," the senior BJP leader further said. Not new to controversies, Singh had earlier on January 30 said that "anti-nationals" will be given 'Kutte-Ki-Maut' (die like a dog) and went on to say that the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) can be renamed as 'Hindustan University.'

Addressing a gathering here, Singh said that if they wish, they can change the name of the Aligarh Muslim University to 'Hindustan University' whenever they want to. "Whosoever is indulged in anti-national activities will be given 'Kutte Ki Maut' (die like a dog). The police have been instructed to kill such persons immediately in the encounter," he said.

"I want to say it to the 'mullahs' of the Aligarh Muslim University that whenever we want we will change its name to the Hindustan University," he had said. (ANI)

