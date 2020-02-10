Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin Irish PM Leo Varadkar's party pushed to 3rd place in general election

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:12 IST
Indian-origin Irish PM Leo Varadkar's party pushed to 3rd place in general election

Ireland's Indian-origin Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has suffered a huge setback in the general election as his liberal-conservative Fine Gael party took a battering in the face of an unprecedented surge in the fortunes of the nationalist party Sinn Fein. As the poll results poured in overnight on Sunday, Varadkar's party was pushed down to third place with Sinn Fein in the lead, followed by conservative Fianna Fail in second place.

In what has been described as one of the most extraordinary election results for the country, the process of government formation is likely to be very long-drawn one with Varadkar having ruled out an alliance with Sinn Fein – historically associated with the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and dedicated to the reunification of Ireland. The final results of the weekend's election are still being counted but with all first preferences counted, Sinn Fein has 24.5 per cent compared to 22.2 per cent for Fianna Fail and 20.9 per cent for Fine Gael.

"Nobody can be forced into some sort of forced marriage or forced coalition," said 41-year-old Varadkar, who took over as the Irish Taoiseach or Prime Minister in 2017. "In order to form a government together, you have to have roughly the same views around the courts and the criminal justice system; around how the economy and society should be run and also how democracy should function. That is what makes my party Fine Gael not compatible with Sinn Fein," he said.

"Quick thinking and dynamic, he surfed a wave of popularity, but the electorate's loyalty has withered," The Irish Times commented on Ireland's first openly gay prime minister, the son of an Indian father and Irish mother. Varadkar has indicated a coalition with Fianna Fail could be possible, saying "we are willing to talk to other parties about the possibility of forming a new government, one that would lead the country forward for the next five years".

Michael Martin, the leader of Fianna Fail, has meanwhile left the door more widely open, saying he is a "democrat" and would "listen to the people." Sinn Fein’s win of over 24 per cent of the popular vote in the voting that took place on Saturday puts Anglo-Irish relations also on the line, with the party a vocal critic of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has hailed her party's successes across the country and is reaching out to other left-wing parties to arrange talks on government formation. Candidates in Ireland are elected by single transferable vote (STV), with each constituency returning between three and five deputies, each called a Teachta Dala or TD.

It is clear that no one party will win enough seats for an outright majority, leaving Varadkar's future as the Irish Taoiseach in doubt. A former general practitioner, Varadkar became the country's youngest Prime Minister over two years ago. He has kept his Indian connect alive over the years, completing an internship at the King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

In December, Varadkar along with his family members visited his ancestral village Varad in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra for the first time. His father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor, moved from Mumabi to the UK in the 1960s.

The visit was a "special moment" as three generations of his family gathered at Varad, he said after the villagers felicitated him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The County Oak Medical Centre has been temporarily closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite source...

WB govt announces free electricity with quarterly consumption of up to 75 units

West Bengal government on Monday announced free electricity for those with a quarterly consumption of up to 75 units. In the budget presented today in the state assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government introduced ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for subdued open as investors weigh coronavirus risks

Wall Street was set to open largely unchanged on Monday after last weeks strong gains as investors kept an eye on the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak and company updates, with people starting to return to work in China.The dea...

Amazon moves Karnataka HC seeking stay on CCI probe order

E-commerce giant Amazon on Monday moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on the investigation ordered by the Competition Commission of India CCI against the company for alleged violations of provisions of competition laws. In its ple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020