Delhi Assembly polls: Counting of votes from 8 am on Tuesday

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. The votes were polled on February 8.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. The votes were polled on February 8. Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said on Sunday that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes that will begin from 8 am.

"We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on February 11," Singh told ANI on Sunday. Overall, Delhi polls witnessed 62.59 per cent voting, around 5 per cent less than the Assembly polls held in 2015. The highest voting of 71.6 per cent was reported from the Ballimaran Assembly constituency, while the lowest turnout was in Delhi cantonment, which reported 45.4 per cent voting.

The ruling AAP has sought to retain power on development agenda, while the main opposition BJP ran a campaign centred around issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism. Refuting the allegations of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being moved in an "unauthorised manner" after the polls, Singh said, "We have conducted a detailed investigation in the presence of an observer and candidates of all parties."

"The machines were found to be reserve, unused, which were being taken back after the polls by the sector officer. They were investigated and no discrepancy was found in them," he said. Meanwhile, exit polls have predicted that the AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. (ANI)

