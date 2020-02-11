Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25: White House

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 06:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 05:52 IST
Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25: White House
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

President Donald Trump will travel to India later this month on a two-day visit, the White House announced on Tuesday, in what would be his first trip to the country as the president of the United States. The president and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad during the visit from February 24-25, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

His predecessor, Barack Obama, had traveled to India twice, in 2010 and 2015. During a phone call over the weekend, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed the trip would further strengthen the India-US strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people, she said.

"President Trump's trip to India is timely in view of the bilateral trade issues that need to be resolved and in light of the collaborations between the US and India in various realms," M R Rangaswami, Indian-American philanthropist and head of Indiaspora, told PTI. Describing this as a significant visit, Mukesh Aghi, president of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum, noted that last three American presidents had made trips to India.

"It's essential to send a message to the region that India is a significant partner and the president values that," Aghi told PTI. According to him, India has a role to play not only in its immediate neighborhood but in making sure that the South China Sea and the Indo Pacific region is part of the international global order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

With an eye on China & Russia, Trump proposes USD 740 billion as the defence budget

President Donald Trump on Monday proposed USD 740 billion as the countrys national security budget for 2021, with an eye on China and Russia that are on a military modernisation programme that poses a challenge to the United States. A key a...

Dodgers finalize deal with Red Sox for Betts, Price

Outfielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price are finally heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox as part of a deal that was agreed upon Sunday. The trade was finalized Monday after medical reviews.The Dodgers will ...

EXPLAINER-As coronavirus fails to ease, interest in 'force majeure'

With the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Hubei province, China, showing no signs of abating any time soon, some companies that buy and sell goods in the Chinese market are taking interest in the legal defense of force majeure.The de...

UPDATE 3-U.S. judge expected to rule in favor of merger of Sprint, T-Mobile-sources

A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favor of allowing Sprint and T-Mobile to merge over the objections of a group of state attorneys general, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Shares of Sprint surged 69 in after ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020