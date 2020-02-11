Left Menu
Priority is ensuring accuracy in counting, says CEO Delhi

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Tuesday said the focus of the poll commission is to ensure accuracy in the counting process for the Assembly elections in the national capital.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Tuesday said the focus of the poll commission is to ensure accuracy in the counting process for the Assembly elections in the national capital. "We have made all the needed arrangements for security. The counting had begun on time with the postal ballots and all the work is being done as per the Election Commission guidelines," Singh told ANI here.

"Followed by counting of the postal ballots, the EVMs counting will begin in each round. Our priority is to ensure accuracy in counting with all checks," Singh said. He said this after visiting a counting centre in Akshardham area.

Earlier, the Delhi CEO had said that 21 centres for counting of votes had been set up in the national capital. As per official trends, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on 32 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 16 seats.

Trends for 48 out of the total 70 seats in Delhi were available till 10:07 am. (ANI)

Kerala woman student's fresh test result comes out negative

In a sign of relief to Kerala, Indias first novel coronavirus patient has tested negative for the infection in fresh test at the National Institute of Virologys local centre in the state, health officials said. However, an official announc...

