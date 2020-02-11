CPI (M) gives suspension of business notice in RS over SC's reservation ruling

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP KK Ragesh for the second consecutive day on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'SC ruling that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation for SC/ST/OBC in government jobs and promotions'. The Supreme Court had on Friday said that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. The top court also said the States cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community.

The Supreme Court also ruled that states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community. During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

Earlier on Monday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI) also gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 citing the "prevailing situation in the country over the proposed NRC-NPR and CAA". (ANI)

