Not nervous: Manoj Tiwari

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:32 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:28 IST
Not nervous: Manoj Tiwari
Delhi unit BJP president Manoj Tiwari. Image Credit: ANI

Stating that he was not nervous, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday said preparations for celebration at party offices had begun, as initial trends trickled in for the assembly polls. "I am not nervous. We have appeared for a test, results will now come in," he told reporters.

He said he was ready to take responsibilities that the "victory" would bring and hailed the hard work of the party workers who, he said, worked tirelessly for the victory. "Now, all talk is over. Now, we have to wait for the blessings of the people. I am confident it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party was leading on 41 seats while the BJP on 19, according to early trends by the Election Commission. Trends were so far available for 60 out of the 70 seats in Delhi. According to EC's website, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was leading from his New Delhi constituency. He reached his party office as the counting got underway.

Counting centers are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies. The election was held on February 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

