Delhi polls: Mamata congratulates Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 13:17 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who appeared to be heading back to power in Delhi. Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, said people have rejected BJP's policies.

"I have congratulated Kejriwal, people of Delhi. It is a victory of democracy," the chief minister said, in her reaction to the Delhi election trends. The AAP is set to retain power in the national capital, with the party leading in 52 of the 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in 18, according to the Election Commission figures.

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Command of Eastern Fleet handed over to Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan

The command of the Eastern Fleet was handed over to Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, NM by Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, AVSM, NM, VSM during an impressive Ceremony at Visakhapatnam on 10 Feb 20. The Eastern Fleet comprising of frontline warships ...

All at stake as New Hampshire votes in consequential Democratic primary

Durham US, Feb 11 AFP US Democrats braced for a volatile, consequential primary on Tuesday in New Hampshire as leftist Bernie Sanders and youthful challenger Pete Buttigieg fight for pole position in the race for who faces Donald Trump in N...

What happened to BJP's tall claims of win? Kamal Nath on Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he was aware of his own party Congress dismal show in the Delhi Assembly polls, but questioned the BJP about its tall claims of victory. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was set for a re...

Table tennis-Qatar lends China team a hand with 2,000 balls

Chinas table tennis federation thanked its Qatari counterpart on Tuesday for providing training facilities and equipment, including 2,000 balls, to its national team, who are training in Doha to avoid the coronavirus outbreak at home. More ...
