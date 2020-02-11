Delhi polls: Mamata congratulates Kejriwal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who appeared to be heading back to power in Delhi. Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, said people have rejected BJP's policies.

"I have congratulated Kejriwal, people of Delhi. It is a victory of democracy," the chief minister said, in her reaction to the Delhi election trends. The AAP is set to retain power in the national capital, with the party leading in 52 of the 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in 18, according to the Election Commission figures.

PTI BSM MM MM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.