Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 'massive mandate', Delhi has said Kejriwal is 'not a terrorist': AAP leader Sanjay Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 13:24 IST
With 'massive mandate', Delhi has said Kejriwal is 'not a terrorist': AAP leader Sanjay Singh

With the early trends suggesting a third term for the AAP in Delhi, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said by giving a "massive mandate", people of the national capital have said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a staunch nationalist. Despite the BJP using all its might to wrest power in the national capital, the "son of Delhi" won, he said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on 57 seats while the BJP on 13, according to Election Commission (EC). "The two crore families of Delhi have now said that their son Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a staunch nationalist. I salute the people of Delhi from (for) giving AAP such a massive mandate," Singh said in a tweet.

The AAP leader was referring to remarks made by BJP MP Parvesh Verma at a poll rally. Verma had called Kejriwal a "terrorist" over his alleged support to an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in south Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. "Despite BJP leaders putting all their force behind it (election campaign), the son of Delhi won. Amit Shah has been shown that the son of Delhi has won and people of Delhi have voted for development and progress," said Singh, referring to Kejriwal.

Singh was addressing party workers at the AAP headquarters here. According to EC's website, Kejriwal was leading from his New Delhi constituency. He reached the party office as the counting got underway.

Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies. Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Global power-related CO2 emissions flatten after 2-year rise-IEA

Global carbon dioxide emissions from power production flattened last year to 33 gigatonnes after two years of increase, despite expectations of another rise as the world economy expanded, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Tuesday....

Euro zone bond yields inch up, Fed's Powell in focus

Government bond yields across the euro area rose on Tuesday in response to gains by world stock markets, but did not venture too far from recent lows in a sign of underlying caution among investors. Analysts said concerns that coronavirus w...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak China reported 108 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the total toll in the country to 1,016. There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on Feb. 10, down from 3,062 on ...

Command of Eastern Fleet handed over to Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan

The command of the Eastern Fleet was handed over to Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, NM by Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, AVSM, NM, VSM during an impressive Ceremony at Visakhapatnam on 10 Feb 20. The Eastern Fleet comprising of frontline warships ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020