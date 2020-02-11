People voted against BJP's 'hatred politics', says Akhilesh Yadav on Delhi results

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looks set to retain Delhi with a good majority, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the people of the national capital have rejected BJP's "hatred politics". "The results of Delhi elections will send a message all over the country that farmers, poor and youth will vote for development and prosperity. People have voted against the hatred politics of BJP. The BJP is failing in its attempt to communalise politics," he told reporters here.

As per official EC trends, AAP is maintaining a strong lead on 58 seats while BJP is far behind at 12. Congress, on the other hand, is yet to open its account. The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began at 8 am today amid tight security.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase election on February 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.