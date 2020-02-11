JVM(P) to merge with BJP on Feb 17: Babulal Marandi

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) led by Babulal Marandi on Tuesday announced its decision to merge with the BJP on February 17. A central committee meeting of the party has unanimously approved the party's merger with the BJP, JVM(M) president Marandi told reporters.

The former Jharkhand chief minister said, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda will be present at the merger ceremony at Prabhat Tara maidan here on February 17. Marandi also said, the expulsion of party MLAs Pradip Yadav and Bandhu Turkey has been approved by the central committee of the party.

The JVM(P) had last week expelled Yadav from the party's primary membership days after he met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Yadav was the second party MLA after Tirkey to have been axed within a fortnight for alleged anti-party activities.

The JVM(P) had bagged three seats in the Assembly elections held last year. Besides Yadav and Tirkey, party chief Babulal Marandi had won..

