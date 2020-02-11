Iran's Rouhani says Islamic Revolution 'unbearable' for US

Tehran, Feb 11 (AFP) Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States finds it "unbearable" that the Islamic Revolution remains in place 41 years after bringing down its ally the shah.

"It is unbearable for the United States to accept the victory of a great nation and that a superpower has been driven out of this land," Rouhani told a rally in Tehran marking the anniversary of the ouster of the shah and establishment of the Islamic republic in 1979. (AFP) RS RS

