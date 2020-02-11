Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Election Results: AAP leads on 62 seats, BJP on 8

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looks all set to match up to its 2015 performance with trends showing it to be leading on 62 seats while the BJP is once again likely to be restricted to single digits, as per the trends for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections by the Election Commission of India at 2

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:06 IST
Delhi Election Results: AAP leads on 62 seats, BJP on 8
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia shows victory sign as he leads from Patparganj Assembly seat on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looks all set to match up to its 2015 performance with trends showing it to be leading on 62 seats while the BJP is once again likely to be restricted to single digits, as per the trends for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections by the Election Commission of India at 2:45 pm. According to the data compiled by the ECI, Congress is yet to register its lead on any seat, while AAP has also has been able to maintain a sizeable lead of over 14 per cent in vote share over BJP.

Prominent among those who are leading in their respective constituencies include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has taken a lead of 14,227 votes over BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav from New Delhi constituency. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has also taken a sizeable lead of over 36,000 votes over Braham Singh of BJP from the Okhla Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also taken a lead of over 2000 votes over BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi from the Patparganj Assembly constituency. The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.

In the 2015 Assembly election, AAP had won 67 out of the 70 seats in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

I love you: Arvind Kejriwal to people of Delhi

A new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi Assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, hailing AA...

ANALYSIS-As Trump takes aim at EU trade, European officials brace for fight

An emboldened President Donald Trump has set his sights on restructuring the more than 1 trillion U.S. trade relationship with the European Union, raising the specter of another major trade war as the global economy slows and he seeks re-el...

Sensex rises 237 pts; Nifty above 12,100

Market benchmark Sensex ended 237 points higher on Tuesday, largely in tandem with global equities that advanced despite concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Led by gains in index heavyweights RIL, ICICI Bank and HDFC, the 30-share BSE S...

More firing by Syrian govt forces near Turkish military posts -official

Syrian government forces fired near Turkeys observation posts in Syrias northwestern Idlib province on Tuesday, prompting retaliation from Turkish forces, a Turkish official told Reuters. Turkey-backed Syrian rebels could regain territory t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020