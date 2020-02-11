Delhi Election Results: AAP leads on 62 seats, BJP on 8

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looks all set to match up to its 2015 performance with trends showing it to be leading on 62 seats while the BJP is once again likely to be restricted to single digits, as per the trends for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections by the Election Commission of India at 2:45 pm. According to the data compiled by the ECI, Congress is yet to register its lead on any seat, while AAP has also has been able to maintain a sizeable lead of over 14 per cent in vote share over BJP.

Prominent among those who are leading in their respective constituencies include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has taken a lead of 14,227 votes over BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav from New Delhi constituency. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has also taken a sizeable lead of over 36,000 votes over Braham Singh of BJP from the Okhla Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also taken a lead of over 2000 votes over BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi from the Patparganj Assembly constituency. The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.

In the 2015 Assembly election, AAP had won 67 out of the 70 seats in Delhi. (ANI)

