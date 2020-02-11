Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: Celebrations at AAP office as trends show thumping victory for party

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:16 IST
Delhi polls: Celebrations at AAP office as trends show thumping victory for party

Carrying blue and white balloons, buntings and giant cut-outs of their leader Arvind Kejriwal, AAP workers went into celebratory mode at the party headquarters on Tuesday as trends showed the party was set for a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. Grooving to the tunes of the party's campaign song - 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' - and drumbeats, hundreds of AAP workers celebrated at the party office.

As the party's tally went up, AAP supporters hugged each other and offered 'ladoos' amid a surcharged atmosphere. Several supporters draped themselves in the Tricolour and flashed victory signs as the giant screen showed the party's surge.

The party workers interpreted the AAP show as the victory of development works. "Delhi bach gaya," said 21-year-old Ramesh Sharma, an engineer and a volunteer who has been campaigning for the party for the past three months.

"We have barely slept in the last few months. I can't tell you how happy we are. It has sent a very strong message that only development work talks, nothing else," he said. A stage, decorated with balloons and flowers, was also set up on the roof of the party office, from where Kejriwal is expected to address workers after the final results are announced.

Accompanied by his political strategist Prashant Kishor and senior party leaders Gopal Rai and Sanjay Singh, the chief minister was at the party office, following trends but did not come out. According to the Election Commission (EC), the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 59 seats while the BJP on ahead in 11.

"We knew it. We have changed the politics of this country. Now it is Delhi, next is India," said a jubilant Sanjeev Singh, a party volunteer from Hari Nagar. "We hope we get such a clear majority that a message goes out that doing Hindu-Muslim politics will not work anymore," added another volunteer Fareen Khan.

The AAP headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big cut-out of Kejriwal was also put up. A big poster saying "Acche honge paanch saal, Delhi mein toh Kejriwal" was also put up. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh dedicated the victory to the people of Delhi.

"Hindustan jeeta hai (India has won). I want to thank the two crore people of Delhi for making the son of Delhi victorious," Singh said. "People of Delhi have showed the way to the country that only development works will take it forward and not Hindu-Muslim politics. All kind of divisive politics has been rejected by the people of Delhi and we will win 70 out of 70 seats," said Sushil Gupta, AAP Rajya Sabha MP.

According to the Election Commission website, AAP convenor Kejriwal is leading in his New Delhi constituency. Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mallya arrives for High Court appeal against extradition to India

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday for his appeal against being extradited to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores. The 64-year-old former Kingfishe...

EXPLAINER-As coronavirus fails to ease, interest in 'force majeure'

With the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Hubei province, China, showing no signs of abating any time soon, some companies that buy and sell goods in the Chinese market are taking interest in the legal defense of force majeure. The d...

India gets $463.44 million FDI in food processing in Apr-Sep FY20: Govt

India has received foreign direct investment FDI of USD 463.44 million in the food processing sector in the first half of the current fiscal, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. The country had received USD 628.24 million FDI in ...

We will review why we failed to meet our own expectations: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after poll results.

We will review why we failed to meet our own expectations Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after poll results....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020