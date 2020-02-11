Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal wins Delhi, little 'Mufflerman' wins heats

The Mufflerman took Twitter by storm on Tuesday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Delhi Assembly elections. But there is a catch. This Mufflerman is a cute baby and not Arvind Kejriwal who earned the moniker for his iconic winter look.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:33 IST
Kejriwal wins Delhi, little 'Mufflerman' wins heats
Mufflerman. Image Credit: ANI

The Mufflerman took Twitter by storm on Tuesday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Delhi Assembly elections. But there is a catch. This Mufflerman is a cute baby and not Arvind Kejriwal who earned the moniker for his iconic winter look. AAP's Twitter handle shared an image of a young boy dressed up as Chief Minister Kejriwal, with a cap bearing the party's symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and of course a muffler wrapped around his head. The boy also wore spectacles similar to the AAP chief's and even sported a fake mustache as he pointed towards the sky. "Mufflerman (a smile emoji)," read the caption.

The image won the hearts of users and went viral within a span of minutes, with a flurry of positive tweets in the replies section. Four hours after the tweet was posted, it had a whopping 15.2k likes, 2.1k likes and 448 replies. "He will be the CM one day (with a heart eyes emoji)," wrote a user. "Adorable" and "so cute," gushed others.

Many others poured in congratulations for the Kejriwal-led party. AAP has retained power in the national capital with a comfortable lead on 62 seats out of the total 70, at 3:24 pm, as per the Election Commission website. Its main contender BJP was far behind at 8 while the Congress is looking to draw a blank, repeating its 2015 debacle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mallya arrives for High Court appeal against extradition to India

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday for his appeal against being extradited to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores. The 64-year-old former Kingfishe...

EXPLAINER-As coronavirus fails to ease, interest in 'force majeure'

With the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Hubei province, China, showing no signs of abating any time soon, some companies that buy and sell goods in the Chinese market are taking interest in the legal defense of force majeure. The d...

India gets $463.44 million FDI in food processing in Apr-Sep FY20: Govt

India has received foreign direct investment FDI of USD 463.44 million in the food processing sector in the first half of the current fiscal, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. The country had received USD 628.24 million FDI in ...

We will review why we failed to meet our own expectations: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after poll results.

We will review why we failed to meet our own expectations Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after poll results....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020