Kejriwal wins Delhi, little 'Mufflerman' wins heats
The Mufflerman took Twitter by storm on Tuesday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Delhi Assembly elections. But there is a catch. This Mufflerman is a cute baby and not Arvind Kejriwal who earned the moniker for his iconic winter look. AAP's Twitter handle shared an image of a young boy dressed up as Chief Minister Kejriwal, with a cap bearing the party's symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and of course a muffler wrapped around his head. The boy also wore spectacles similar to the AAP chief's and even sported a fake mustache as he pointed towards the sky. "Mufflerman (a smile emoji)," read the caption.
The image won the hearts of users and went viral within a span of minutes, with a flurry of positive tweets in the replies section. Four hours after the tweet was posted, it had a whopping 15.2k likes, 2.1k likes and 448 replies. "He will be the CM one day (with a heart eyes emoji)," wrote a user. "Adorable" and "so cute," gushed others.
Many others poured in congratulations for the Kejriwal-led party. AAP has retained power in the national capital with a comfortable lead on 62 seats out of the total 70, at 3:24 pm, as per the Election Commission website. Its main contender BJP was far behind at 8 while the Congress is looking to draw a blank, repeating its 2015 debacle. (ANI)
