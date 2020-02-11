Delhi poll results: AAP's Raghav Chadha wins Rajinder Nagar seat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Raghav Chadha won Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat by a margin of 20,058 votes. "People of Delhi have proven that Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a true patriot. He is working for nation-building, the work he is doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, is not patriotism," Chadha said at the party office here.

He contested polls against BJP's RP Singh and Rocky Tuseed. Chadha had unsuccessfully contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls. As per trends of the Election Commission, the AAP is leading on more than 60 seats in 70-member Delhi Assembly. (ANI)

