Kumaraswamy congratulates Kejriwal, AAP

  PTI
  Bengaluru
  Updated: 11-02-2020 15:50 IST
  Created: 11-02-2020 15:50 IST
Congratulating Aam Admi Party and its Chief Arvind Kejriwal for its performance in the Delhi assembly polls, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that people of the national capital have shown that "fascist ideology" will never win their hearts. Calling Kejriwal as a leader who heralded development, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said people have taught a lesson for labelling him a "terrorist" and also upheld the necessity of a regional party.

"Heartfelt congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty. People of Delhi have showed that "fascist ideology" will never win their hearts.

Congratulations to AAP and voters of Delhi for testifying that successful politics with development as criteria (to win polls), amidst money and muscle power," Kumaraswamy tweeted. Welcoming the mandate of the people, he said in a series of tweets that the mature voter of Delhi did not change his stand, despite BJP's might, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the entire central government on its side.

"People have taught lesson for calling someone who heralded development (Kejriwal), a terrorist. By upholding the necessity of a regional party, people of Delhi have also set a model by clearly stating that development is their only priority," he said in another tweet.

Kumaraswamy was referring to remarks by BJP MP Parvesh Verma at a poll rally, calling Kejriwal a "terrorist" over his alleged support to an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in south Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Both Kumaraswamy and Kejriwal have bonded at several occasions in the past.

The Delhi Chief Minister had attended Kumaraswamy's swearing in as Chief Minister of the coalition government in May last year. Kumaraswamy, along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had rallied behind Kejriwal when the latter was staging a dharna at the Lieutenant Governor office, which was seen as his power struggle with the L-G..

