Mehbooba congratulates Kejriwal for AAP's victory in Delhi assembly polls

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday congratulated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on his party's victory in Delhi Assembly elections. "On behalf of Ms Mufti, I'd like to congratulate @ArvindKejriwal for his spectacular victory & especially Dilliwallahs for rejecting vitriolic divisive politics & voting on real issues instead," Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti tweeted from her mother's handle on Tuesday.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement about Shaheen Bagh protests, she said, "Those exhorting Dilliwallahs to send a current got electrocuted themselves & that too at high voltage." The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was on course to a landslide victory on Tuesday in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, leaving the main rival BJP way behind and decimating the Congress in a bitterly-fought contest that took place in the midst of massive protests over the new citizenship law.

The AAP was leading in 63 seats, the BJP in seven constituencies while the Congress drew a blank in the 70-member assembly, according to the latest vote tally. Mehbooba, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, has been under detention since August 5 last year when the Centre revoked the erstwhile state's special status and bifurcated it into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

She was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act last week.

