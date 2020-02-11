What can happen in Delhi can expand to whole country: AAP leader Gopal Rai
Referring to the AAP's thumping victory in the assembly elections, party leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked volunteers to get ready, saying "what can happen in Delhi can expand to the whole country".
Rai, who was a minister in the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government, retained Babarpur constituency by defeating BJP's Naresh Gaur.
"The whole country needs change. I urge my volunteers to prepare themselves. Get ready. What can happen in Delhi can expand to the whole country," he told reporters.
