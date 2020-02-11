Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi results show victory of positive nationalism over negative nationalism: Gopal Rai

Positive nationalism has won over negative nationalism, said senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:42 IST
Delhi results show victory of positive nationalism over negative nationalism: Gopal Rai
AAP leader Gopal Rai addressing a gathering in New Delhi on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Positive nationalism has won over negative nationalism, said senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday. "Today, a new definition of patriotism has emerged -- patriotism with work. This is positive nationalism which has won over negative nationalism," Rai told a gathering at the party headquarters here.

"Positiva nationalism calls for education, a guarantee of employment, the security of women, respect for elders, and respect of martyrs," he said. "The people of Delhi have shown that whenever there is a war between love and hate, love always wins," Rai said.

Hitting out at the BJP, Rai, who won from Babarpur, said: "The way the BJP campaigned it appeared that they had gone out for winning the world with politics of hatred. All major leaders of the BJP were here with hatred as if they want to win the world." "The defeat of politics of hatred has started in Delhi," he said while thanking the people of Delhi and the party's volunteers and workers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Alyssa Healy was 'feeling a little rusty' after few weeks off

After failing to impress in the ongoing T20I Tri-Series, Australias Alyssa Healy said she was feeling a little rusty after few weeks off from the game. Its not ideal, I want to be making a few more runs than what I am, but I actually felt r...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus to cut forecast oil demand growth by a quarter this year - Rystad Energy

The coronavirus outbreak will cut growth in global oil demand by a quarter this year compared to earlier forecasts, Norways biggest independent energy consultancy Rystad Energy predicted on Tuesday.Oslo-based Rystad now predicts global oil ...

UK sees Malaysia as possible gateway to Asia-Pacific trade

Britain, promoting itself as a willing trade partner for the Asia-Pacific region, is seeking close alignment with Malaysia as its former colony considers ratifying an 11-member Pacific trade pact, the UKs top diplomat said on Tuesday.Pushin...

PSUs in doldrums for want of company secretaries, says Bedi

PSUs in doldrums for want of company secretaries, says Bedi Puducherry, Feb 11 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Tuesday alleged that the territorial government-owned public sector undertakings PSUs here were not being...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020