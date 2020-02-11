AAP candidate wins Okhla seat by over 70K votes

Aam Aadmi Party's Amanatullah Khan won the Okhla seat by over 70,000 votes after defeating BJP's Braham Singh. In the initial trends, Singh was leading by 194 votes, but Khan later took a huge lead and is all set to retain the seat.

The city's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency. Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) as women with young children have been on a sit-in protest there for nearly two months. Less than two kilometres away from Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia students with the support of Jamia Nagar locals have been holding protests against the CAA on the road outside the varsity.

