Kejriwal wins New Delhi seat

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal won the New Delhi seat defeating BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav.

Kejriwal is all set to return to power for a third term with his party, according to latest results and trends, winning 34 seats and leading in 29 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.