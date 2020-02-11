Left Menu
'Hanuman Chalisa' helped AAP win Delhi polls: BJP leader

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:13 IST
'Hanuman Chalisa' recited by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal helped his party win the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday. "Kejriwal won the Delhi polls because of Hanuman ji as he recited the Hanuman Chalisa and was blessed by Lord Hanuman otherwise he would not have won," Raina told reporters here.

Reacting to the landslide victory of the AAP in Delhi, he said the vote percentage of his party also increased manifold. "He (Kejriwal) remembered Hanuman for the first time and recited Hanuman Chalisa and he was blessed by the Pawan Putra," he said.

Asked why the BJP was not blessed despite chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', he said the party won the parliamentary elections with a thumping majority because lakhs of party workers chanted the name of Lord Ram repetitively. Meanwhile, jubilant AAP activists hit the roads outside the exhibition ground here to celebrate the victory of the party in the Delhi elections.

They distributed sweets before dispersing peacefully. "The voters of Delhi rejected the politics of hatred and voted for the work done by the party during its rule," one of the activists said, alleging that the BJP left no stone unturned to divide the people on communal lines by raking up the Shaheen Bagh protest.

