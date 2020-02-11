Voters may have fallen for freebies: Goa CM on Delhi results

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) set to score another landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said voters may have fallen for freebies announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government before the elections. The BJP leader said the AAP government in Delhi failed to provide pollution-free air and clean drinking water, which are basic necessities.

"We accept people's verdict. May be, people wanted a government that gives freebies from their own taxes," Sawant told reporters in Ponda town of North Goa district. Sawant, who campaigned in Delhi for the Assembly polls, said the Kejriwal government failed to provide clean air and water to citizens of the national capital.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai said voters in Delhi have rejected "divisive" issues. "Congratulations to #Delhi's local party @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal for this resounding victory. It's heartening to see the people emphatically supporting a party that championed local issues and local development rejecting the national divisive issues #DelhiPolls2020," he tweeted.

As per the latest figures given by the Election Commission, the AAP has crossed the halfway mark in the 70- member Delhi Legislative Assembly, winning 36 seats and was leading in 26 seats. Among those who registered victory are Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, besides Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.