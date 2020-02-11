Delhi poll: Kapil Mishra loses from Model Town, AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi secures win

AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi has won from Model Town assembly constituency with a margin of 11,133 votes. He contested polls against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra, who had fought 2015 elections on AAP ticket.

"This is the victory of development and people of Delhi. It is a reply to people who wanted to divide the country and disturb communal harmony. It is the victory of Arvind Kejriwal's dream of a beautiful Delhi," Tripathi told ANI. Election results have been declared on 40 seats in which AAP bagged 37 and BJP won three. Congress failed to secure a win on any of the assembly seats.

The Election Commission had placed a temporary ban on Kapil Mishra from campaigning for Delhi assembly elections for violating the Model Code of Conduct over his tweet where he termed the ensuing Assembly elections in the national capital as a contest between India and Pakistan. (ANI)

