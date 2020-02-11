Can't believe FM is not familiar with her own Budget figures: Chidambaram
Hitting out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for declining to answer Congress leader Anand Sharma's question on Budget 2020 in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday claimed that the Union Minister was not familiar with the numbers that were presented by her only 10 days ago.
"The point we are making is that this government does not have enough money for critical programmes and for capital expenditure. I cannot believe that a Finance Minister is not familiar with the numbers that she presented only 10 days ago," he said. Earlier in the day, Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha said: "The nominal gross domestic product (GDP) of the country has increased from USD 2 trillion in 2014-15 to USD 2.9 trillion in 2019-20."
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till March 2 after the culmination of the first phase of the Budget session. (ANI)
