AAP celebrates poll results, MP Sushil Gupta distributes sweets in parliament complex
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Gupta distributed sweets in Parliament complex on Tuesday to celebrate the party's performance in Delhi Assembly elections.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Gupta distributed sweets in Parliament complex on Tuesday to celebrate the party's performance in Delhi Assembly elections. AAP leader Sanjay Singh who also was a part of the celebration said, "Delhi people have given a clear message that elections can be won on the basis of work and development."
Following the victory of party in the assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also visited Hanuman Temple in Cannaught Place, to offer prayers. The counting of votes is currently underway and as per the latest trends, AAP has won 35 seats and is leading on 28 others. The BJP has won three seats and is leading on four, out of the total 70 seats.
The voting for 70 seats of Delhi assembly took place on February 8. (ANI)
