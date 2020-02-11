Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's the beginning of new kind of politics: Kejriwal on AAP victory

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:05 IST
It's the beginning of new kind of politics: Kejriwal on AAP victory

A new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi Assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, hailing AAP's landslide win as a victory of India. "Delhiites, you have done an amazing thing (Dilli walo aapne ne gazab kar diya). I love you," Kejriwal said in a brief address to joyous supporters and party workers at the AAP's headquarters in the national capital.

"It is a victory of all and every family who considered me their son and gave us a huge mandate. In the country today, Delhiites have given birth to a new kind of politics, which is called "Kam ki rajniti" (politics of works)," Kejriwal, who won the New Delhi seat, said. The AAP is headed for a landslide victory on Tuesday in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, leaving the main rival BJP way behind and decimating the Congress in a bitterly-fought contest.

The people of Delhi have sent out a clear message that their vote is for those who build schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics and provide cheap electricity for round-the-clock, water to every household, and build roads, he said. "It is the beginning of new kind of politics today. This is very auspicious message for the country and the politics of work can only take our country to the 21st century," Kejriwal, flanked by his wife, daughter and senior party leaders, said from the stage erected at the party's headquarters.

The AAP's stupendous victory comes nearly eight months after it suffered a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls in which the party drew a blank while the BJP won all the seven seats. Among the AAP heavyweights who won the elections after a nail-bitter included Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chaddha and Atishi. Delhi cabinet ministers Gopal Rai, Satyender Jain also were among prominent winners.

The chief minister said lord Hanuman has blessed the national capital, adding "Many many thanks to Hanuman ji." "Lord Hanuman has blessed us, may god give us more strength to serve people of Delhi in the next five years as we did in the last five years. We will make Delhi a beautiful city," the AAP chief said.

In the run-up to the assembly polls, Kejriwal had come under attack from BJP leaders for reciting Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel. Responding to allegations, Kejriwal recently said that the saffron party has been mocking him ever since he recited Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel

Kejriwal had also sought to know what kind of politics the BJP is doing. On Tuesday, the AAP headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big banners with pictures of Kejriwal.

Reacting to his party's defeat, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said people must have given the mandate after careful thinking. "Our vote percentage has increased from 32 per cent to around 38 per cent. We hope that there would be less blame game and more work," he told reporters.

A total of 672 candidates, including 593 men and 79 women, were in the fray for the hotly contested elections. While Kejriwal was the star campaigner for the AAP, Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who extensively campaigned for the BJP.

The Congress got into campaign mode much later. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were among those who campaigned for the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian army says it will respond to Turkish attacks

The Syrian army said on Tuesday it would respond to attacks by Turkish forces who it said were trying to halt army advances in the last rebel bastion in northwest Syria.In a statement, the army accused Ankara of escalating violations of Syr...

INSIGHT-Tehran-backed Hezbollah steps in to guide Iraqi militias in Soleimani's wake

Shortly after Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, the Tehran-backed Lebanese organization Hezbollah urgently met with Iraqi militia leaders, seeking to unite them in the face of a huge void left...

Fencing set to make debut in Khelo India at University Games

Fencing is set to make its debut in Khelo India at the University Games, which will take place in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1 this year. Fencers from across the country will now get a huge platform after being included in the Kh...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China coronavirus areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and how they aim to manage the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020