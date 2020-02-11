People reward work, says LJP chief Chirag Paswan on AAP win in Delhi

NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday said the results of Delhi assembly elections prove that people reward those who work. LJP president Chirag Paswan was reacting after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the February 8 elections.

He said poll results have "proved that people reward on the basis of work". "Just as in the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi ji got vote, today Arvind Kejriwal ji got the blessings of the people on the basis of his work. Lots of best wishes," Chirag, son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to form government in Delhi for the third consecutive term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.