Delhi polls: Rajendra Pal Gautam among AAP ministers who won by huge margins

All AAP ministers, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, won from their respective constituencies in the Delhi Assembly elections, with Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam topping the chart among his cabinet colleagues in registering his victory by a huge margin. Sisodia, Kejriwal's deputy, won the Patparganj seat with a slim margin with 3,207 votes.

According to the Election Commission, Gautam won the Seemapuri seat by 56,108 votes, while Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain registered a victory with a margin of 36,172 votes. Labour Minister Gopal Rai won the Babarpur seat by 33,062 votes and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal registered a victory from the New Delhi constituency with a margin of 21,697 votes.

PWD Minister Satyender Jain registered his victory from Shakarpur by 7,592 votes, while Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also won from the Najafgarh constituency.

