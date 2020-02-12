Exit polls: Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar locked in tight race for New Hampshire

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar appear to be locked in a close race for the lead in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to early exit polling from Edison Research.

The exit poll, which was released shortly before polls closed in New Hampshire but before all of the votes were counted, project that about 26% of voters selected Sanders while 22% voted for Buttigieg and 21% voted for Klobuchar.

As votes are counted, actual totals will become available.

