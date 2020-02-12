Sanders projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary - NBC News
Bernie Sanders is projected to win New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, edging out rival Pete Buttigieg, solidifying his front-runner status in the nominating race, according to NBC News.
Sanders, a U.S. senator from neighboring Vermont, rolled to victory in the second contest in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump, fending off attacks from rivals who warned his far-left views would lead the party to defeat in the Nov. 3 election.
Buttigieg is expected to finish second.
